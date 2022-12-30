Mohali: Day after carjacking, snatched vehicle spotted thrice in Chandigarh

The car which was allegedly snatched in Sector 62, Mohali, on December 23, was captured on CCTV with the original number plate near Tribune Chowk, Hello Majra and Mauli Jagran, the next afternoon. The vehicle was seen in these areas between 3.15 pm and 4 pm.

Police had earlier recovered CCTV footage of two men pushing the snatched car near Mauli Jagran traffic lights in Chandigarh, who are suspected to be involved in the carjacking.

“The suspects were seen pushing the car without even removing the original number plate, which is not the usual modus operandi of the car snatchers,” shared a police officer.

The victim, Gaurav Sharma, 40, a resident of Phase 7, Mohali, who works at a laboratory in Panchkula, said the incident took place when he was returning home from Sector 22, Chandigarh

Police said that even though the complainant said that his car was snatched by four persons, including a woman, at around 10.30 pm, but he was seen in Chandigarh in his car at around midnight.

“A woman has not been spotted in the CCTV footage we have procured. We are currently verifying the authenticity of the complaint as the crime seemingly took place in Chandigarh. The victim told us he was in an inebriated state and doesn’t remember the snatching incident clearly,” a police officer said.

Gaurav said the accused pulled him out of his car, assaulted him, threw him on the roadside and fled with his vehicle. He claimed that he couldn’t see the route the accused used to escape since it was foggy.

The victim further claimed that before the incident, he drank alcohol with his relative in Sector 20. “Since I was inebriated, I don’t remember the incident exactly. I only remember that I had a scuffle with someone. I don’t even remember how I got back home,” Gaurav had said.

