Mohali: Solar firm fined 15k for wrong inverter, poor maintenance

The complainant, Asha of Nayagaon, Mohali, had approached 7 Billion Solar Energies in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali, to install the plant at her house, in 2021.

She alleged that when she asked the company for information on whether they had applied to PSPCL for approval of the solar power plant, she got no response.

Upon checking herself, she found that the earthing of the project is not as per the guidelines of the solar installation agencies, and the converter/inverter is of lesser efficiency —3.3 kW—instead of 4 kW. She further alleged that the appropriate material/adhesives were not used while affixing the solar panel rooftop and during the initial period of 11 months, it started rusting despite the assurance that the material used and the panels would be sustained for 35 years.

In their reply, the firm stated that as per the agreement signed by the customer, it is mentioned that the bi-directional metre is a third-party process, which is not included in the time period.

Also meter connection was delayed because of the wrong information provided by the customer, the firm further stated. An NOC is required for the PSPCL in the documentation, but the complainant denied it. They further said that they were able to install the meter successfully, but for further documentation, an OTP is required from the customer’s end, which she refused to give, thus leading to further delay.

They also alleged that the complainant refused to give payment after the successful installation of the meter.

The commission observed that the firm didn’t install the solar system within the given timeframe. They observed that no purpose will be served in case the solar panels, as supplied, do not carry out their function successfully, and the firm has indulged in unfair trade practices.

Along with refunding ₹1.5 lakh paid for the plan, they directed the firm to pay ₹8,000 for causing mental harassment and ₹7,000 as litigation costs to the complainant.