Mohali solar panel firm to refund 3.7 lakh for deficiency in services

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, directed a Mohali-based solar power plant installation company to refund ₹3,70,000 to a Chandigarh resident for deficiency in services. The commission ordered: “It is observed that though the opposition parties are deficient in rendering service to the complainant yet there is contributory negligence on the part of the complainant that she did not allow free access to the rooftop to the opposition parties for installing the solar system in time.” (Getty image)

The commission directed the opposition parties to refund the amount to the complainant within 60 days from the date of receipt of the certified copy of this order.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A complaint was filed by Dr Renu Tayal, 64, a city resident, against Divvy Solar Power and Solutions Private Limited, Mohali, its chief executive officer (CEO) and sales manager.

The woman alleged: “On being allured by the advertisements of the company about successfully installing numerous solar power plants in tricity, she approached them for the installation of solar power panels at the rooftop of her house.”

She stated that the officials convinced her that they shall install two 5KW solar panels and two electricity metres at her house at the cost of ₹5.30 lakh. The woman paid ₹3,70,000 in February 2022 and the company ensured that both projects shall be installed by March 15, 2022.

The complainant alleged that for solar panel installation, their men erected an iron structure, which restricted the way to a generator installed at the rooftop of her house. She said she brought this to their notice, but they delayed the work on one pretext or another.

The opposition parties alleged that they were ready to install the solar panels, but the woman herself did not want to continue with the installation of solar panels and did not allow them to complete the installation work by giving vague reasons.

They said they were ready to install or refund the amount, but the woman pressurised them by asking for a non-genuine excess amount.

The commission ordered: “It is observed that though the opposition parties are deficient in rendering service to the complainant yet there is contributory negligence on the part of the complainant that she did not allow free access to the rooftop to the opposition parties for installing the solar system in time. Hence, the refund of the amount would be justified in favour of the complainant. But she is not entitled to any compensation etc.,” it added.