 Mohali: Sports coach booked for sexual harassment
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mohali: Sports coach booked for sexual harassment

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 22, 2024 06:17 AM IST

The accused took the victim to a hotel in Dhakoli where he tried to persuade her into developing physical relations with him

Dhakoli police on Saturday booked a Haryana sports coach for sexually harassing a female student in a hotel in Dhakoli.

The accused along with his team had visited Panchkula for a tournament. (HT Photo)
The accused along with his team had visited Panchkula for a tournament. (HT Photo)

The accused along with his team had visited Panchkula for a tournament.

He took the victim to a hotel in Dhakoli where he tried to persuade her into developing physical relations with him, but she escaped.

The accused later threatened her, following which she informed the police.

Dhakoli police booked the coach after receiving a zero FIR under sections 75 (2), 123, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Chandigarh
