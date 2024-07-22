Mohali: Sports coach booked for sexual harassment

Dhakoli police on Saturday booked a Haryana sports coach for sexually harassing a female student in a hotel in Dhakoli. The accused along with his team had visited Panchkula for a tournament. (HT Photo)

He took the victim to a hotel in Dhakoli where he tried to persuade her into developing physical relations with him, but she escaped.

The accused later threatened her, following which she informed the police.

Dhakoli police booked the coach after receiving a zero FIR under sections 75 (2), 123, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).