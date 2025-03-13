Menu Explore
Mohali: Survey begins on international flight demand

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Mar 13, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Over four months after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) questioned Punjab and the Union government for failing to introduce more than two international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport even as it was commissioned a decade back, Chandigarh International Airport Authority Limited (CHIAL) on Wednesday started a public survey to explore demand for direct international flights from here.

After several meetings with the flight operators, including British Airlines, Emirates airline, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai besides a few middle eastern flight operators, CHIAL has initiated this survey.
Currently, the airport offers only two international flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After the flight to Sharjah was discontinued in October 2023, the airport’s only international link was the IndiGo flight to Dubai, which operates seven days a week. Another daily flight to Abu Dhabi was launched in April last year. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated direct flight to London, initially slated for launch in October 2022, remains grounded.

The survey has been designed by CHIAL under the supervision of CEO Ajay Verma following the demand raised by the international flight operators for assessing the demand and the footfall from Chandigarh to foreign countries, including London.

After several meetings with the flight operators, including British Airlines, Emirates airline, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai besides a few middle eastern flight operators, CHIAL has initiated this survey.

“The flight operators need data to analyse the footfall to numerous countries, including the UK (London, Brimingham), USA (New York, San Francisco) besides others. Airlines need some key figures before investing heavily here and thus we have started the survey to get an idea about the demand for flights to various countries”, a senior CHIAL officer said.

The officer added that British Airlines have sent a written communication raising the said demand before starting an international flight.

