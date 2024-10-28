Mohali: Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Nayagaon

Tension gripped Adarsh Nagar area of Nayagaon after torn pages of ‘gutka’ (religious book of Sikhs) were found scattered on the streets around 10.30 am on Sunday. A police officer said that a resident noticed the pages of ‘gutka’ and informed the police. (HT File)

Heavy police deployment was made in the area and teams of the Nayagaon police, CIA, Mohali along with senior police officers, including ASP Jayant Puri, and administration officials reached the spot.

A police officer said that a resident noticed the pages of ‘gutka’ and informed the police. The police scanned the CCTVs footage installed near the spot but found nothing so far.

The police are now scanning the CCTV footage installed on other streets to trace the accused.

An FIR under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS has been registered against unidentified accused at the Nayagaon police station.