Mohali: Two held for murder bid on step-uncle

Two days after two men attempted to murder their stepmother’s brother after a domestic spat, Balongi police arrested them on Saturday. The accused are facing a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Balongi police station, Moahli. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Eiaj, 23, and his brother Mohammad Shahwan, 20.

According to police, the accused were not happy with their father, Memhmood Gaznavi, getting remarried after their mother’s demise.

Police received a complaint from Furkan Ahmad, 38, a cab driver and resident of Maloya, who said his sister married Gaznavi, who had three sons from his previous marriage. It was the second marriage for both.

Ahmad said on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, his sister informed her about an argument with her husband, following which he and his younger brother, Imran Ahmad, reached her house in Balongi around 12.15 am.

There, Gaznavi’s two sons and their accomplices blocked their car. When they got out of the vehicle, the accused stabbed his brother multiple times, causing injuries on the neck, back and ribs, he alleged.

Passers-by gathered at the spot after they raised the alarm, when the accused fled.

The victim was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment.

