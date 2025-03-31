Mohali: Two killed while crossing road in Gharuan, Kurali

Speeding vehicles claimed the lives of two pedestrians, including a 73-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. A 37-year-old man was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the highway near Lakhnaur village in Kurali, Mohali, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Police said the elderly woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road near Saraswati College, Gharuan, on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Gurnam Kaur of Gharuan, had gone to pay obeisance at a nearby temple, when the vehicle hit her and sped away.

Her son Balihar Singh told police that after he returned from work, he didn’t find his family members home. When he enquired from neighbours, he got to know about his mother’s accident on Morinda road.

“When I reached Mohali civil hospital, I got to know that my mother was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But she succumbed to injuries there,” Singh said.

Sadar Kharar police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of BNS.

In a similar accident, a 37-year-old man was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the highway near Lakhnaur village in Kurali on Friday.

The victim, Lakhvir Singh, a native of Samrala, was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Lakhnaur village.

His wife, Harkirat Kaur, was crossing the road with him around 6.45 pm, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and drove off. She miraculously escaped unhurt.

Lakhvir was rushed to Kurali civil hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But he lost the battle to grievous injuries.

Sadar Kurali police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 281 and 106 of BNS. Probe has been launched and trace and arrest both absconding drivers, said police.