Mohali: Week after, arrest still pending in VIP road assault and robbery case

Nearly a week after, a student was chased by five unidentified men from Panchkula to Zirakpur leading to an assault and robbery of his cash, mobile phones and documents, the Zirakpur police have yet to arrest any of the accused in the incident. The complainant alleged that the attackers then stole five mobile phones, ₹1.16 lakh in cash and several identity documents kept inside the vehicle before fleeing. (HT File)

According to the complaint, Anuj, 24, of Bakipur village in Haryana’s Karnal district, visited Ameri Club in Panchkula on June 14 with his friends Gaurav, Bhuwan and Sachin.

After leaving the club, Gaurav and Bhuwan drove a Scorpio vehicle to a nearby petrol pump to refuel, while Anuj and Sachin waited outside. During this time, five unidentified men arrived in a Maruti Brezza bearing registration number PB-36-K-1422 and allegedly parked in front of them and started hurling abuses.

Anuj told the police that he objected to their conduct and parking, leading to an argument. He and Sachin then called their friends back to the spot. The group decided to leave the area and head towards Zirakpur.

The complainant alleged that the accused followed them from Panchkula. The Brezza allegedly blocked the Scorpio from the front and forced it to stop, when both Sachin and Anuj briefly stepped away to drop an acquaintance near VIP road in Zirakpur.

According to the FIR, five men got out of the vehicle carrying iron rods and sharp-edged weapons. One of the attackers allegedly smashed the Scorpio’s front windshield and broke the driver’s side window before dragging Anuj out of the vehicle.

The assailants allegedly struck him on the head with a weapon and assaulted him repeatedly. They also damaged three windows of the Scorpio during the attack.

As people began gathering at the scene, Anuj managed to escape. He alleged that the attackers then stole five mobile phones, ₹1.16 lakh in cash and several identity documents kept inside the vehicle before fleeing.

Anuj’s friends later took him to Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi. Doctors provided initial treatment and referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The complainant told police that he could not immediately report the matter because he was undergoing treatment for his injuries. Investigating officer Dharam Raj said that the accused have not been identified yet, we’re investigating the case.

Police subsequently registered an FIR against unidentified persons and launched an investigation. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the assault, robbery and damage to the vehicle. However, no arrests had been made in the case.

The case was registered at Zirakpur police station on June 20 under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 303(2), 324(4) and 3(5) related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, theft and mischief of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).