Mohali: Woman among two injured in firing during birthday party clash

Two persons, including a woman, were injured in a firing during a birthday party near Khera village in Mohali late Sunday night, police said. The victims were identified as Salman, 18, and Suman, a resident of Chandigarh. (HT File)

The victims were identified as Salman, 18, and Suman, a resident of Chandigarh.

According to information, a group of youths had gathered near Khera for a birthday celebration. Salman and Suman arrived during the cake-cutting ceremony, following which some more youths reached the spot. An argument broke out among them over an issue that police have not yet established.

The argument soon escalated into a fight, during which the accused allegedly opened fire and attacked the victims with a knife. A bullet hit Salman in the arm, while Suman was injured by a bullet fragment.

After the attack, Salman ran towards Mohali village. The attackers allegedly followed him on a scooter and tried to intercept him. He later collapsed near a school. The attackers fled after seeing a crowd gathering. Later, some residents took Salman to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, on a scooter. Suman was also taken to the same hospital, where doctors said her condition was critical.

Salman’s brother said Salman and Suman had gone to the spot together, but he could not say whom they had gone to meet.

Police have recovered empty bullet shells from the spot and are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to identify the accused. No official was available for comments, despite several attempts to reach them.