Mohali: Youths assaulted with sharp-edged weapons on Airport Road; two held

Zirakpur police registered a road rage case after a violent altercation near Airport Road in the early hours on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 3.30 am when a group of five youths travelling through the area to eat food were assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. Police said a case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 296, 126(2), 324(4) and 3(5) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the victim, Harry Waraich, who works at a petrol pump, had come to Balongi to meet a friend. After the meeting, Waraich and four of his friends drove towards Zirakpur. While they were passing near Airport Road, a man allegedly came in front of their car, punched the side mirror and started abusing them. When Waraich and his friends stopped and confronted him, the situation escalated.

Police said that within minutes, a car bearing registration number PB65AU6571 reached the spot. Two to three men stepped out of the vehicle and joined the argument. The accused abused the victims and took out sharp-edged weapons and sticks from their car. They then attacked Waraich and his friends, causing injuries to them.

As the assault continued, Waraich and one of his friends managed to run from the spot to save themselves, as they had already sustained injuries. Meanwhile, after being informed, a police team reached the spot and apprehended two accused identified as Arvinder Singh and Harjant Singh. Other accused managed to flee from the scene. Police shifted the injured victims to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 296, 126(2), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area and stated that further investigation is underway.