Mohali: Bishnoi aide Gagan arrested after opening fire at police

In a dramatic turn of events, notorious criminal Gagandeep, alias Gagan Bouncer, was arrested from a flat in Badmajra, Mohali, where he had been hiding, following a joint operation by Chandigarh and Mohali police. During preliminary questioning, Gagan, a resident of Nayagaon, admitted to his involvement in a murder at a house in Sector 23, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

An active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Gagan — wanted by police for various crimes in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab — was cornered after a week-long manhunt.

The police, acting on intelligence inputs about his presence in Chandigarh’s periphery, found him armed and dangerous.

On Friday evening, when the police moved in, Gagan attempted to evade capture by hiding in a bathroom and fired a shot at the police. However, he was apprehended with help from Mohali police.

A Glock pistol with two rounds was recovered from his possession. His accomplice Kashish was also arrested from a flat in Balongi by the Mohali police.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, “For the past few days, Chandigarh Police had received intelligence suggesting that Gagandeep was involved in a crime and was armed. Acting on this information, the police had been on his trail for a week, even setting up barricades in Sector 38 the previous day. Today, a tip-off revealed that Gagan had allegedly committed a murder in Chandigarh and was seen roaming near Balongi. The police immediately acted on this crucial information, leading to his eventual arrest from a flat at Badmajra, Mohali, during a joint operation with Mohali Police.”

Confesses to youth’s murder in Sector 23

During preliminary questioning, Gagan, a resident of Nayagaon, admitted to his involvement in a murder in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

On Friday afternoon, police had discovered a blood-soaked body of a 28-year-old man, identified as Kashish, from the second floor of a house in Sector 23. Kashish was found with injuries near his eye and nose. His body was sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. “Prima facie, it appears that the man was shot dead with a pistol,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, the exact time of death remains unknown. However, it appears that the murder was committed a couple of days ago. The body was discovered locked inside a room and the police had to break the locks of the house to gain entry.

The Sector 23 house, shared by members of an extended family, had CCTV cameras installed, and the DVR has been seized by police for analysis. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, which may reveal crucial details about the suspects’ movements.

Police are focusing on uncovering the full scope of Gagan’s criminal network and his role in the murder.

Possible link with Sec-38 police firing, shooter identified

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that Gagan was also under investigation for his potential involvement in other crimes, including a firing incident in Sector 38 on Thursday. The police plan to secure his custody through a production warrant for further questioning.

Meanwhile, police have identified the Ludhiana-based suspect involved in the firing incident. The accused, identified as Deepak Verma, fled the scene in a white car registered in his wife’s name after firing at UT police to help his accomplice escape. Sources reveal the accused has 4-5 cases registered against him under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Multiple shots were fired, but the cops escaped unharmed.

The incident took place near the house of a 64-year-old drug queen Bala, who is currently in jail for an ongoing case. As per police, the attackers may have been in the area to procure drugs. Before firing at the police, the suspect had dropped his accomplice out of the car to help him escape. Teams have been despatched to track down the accused.

Prime accused in 2017 bouncer murder

A notorious criminal and an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Gagandeep was previously involved in the murder of a bouncer in Panchkula’s Saketri area in 2017.

Amit Sharma, alias Meet, 30, was killed outside a temple in Saketri in broad daylight. Father of a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Meet was shot 11 times as he was leaving the temple with his mother around noon. Police had arrested Gagan in the case.

In all, his extensive criminal record includes 21 FIRs for a series of violent offences across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, some of which have been resolved through acquittal.