Mohali: Burglars strike at diplomat’s locked house thrice in six days

Within a span of six days, three burglars struck thrice at the locked house of a diplomat in Phase 2 and decamped with goods worth ₹3 lakh and cash. The house owner is deployed as assistant high commissioner in Kenya for the Union ministry of external affairs, said Mohali police. (iStock)

His wife, Meenakshi, who works at PGIMER, Chandigarh, told police that while her husband was abroad, on April 18, she had gone to attend to her ill mother in Sector 49, Chandigarh.

After returning home on April 20, she found that her house had been targeted by thieves, who decamped with cash kept inside an almirah. She informed the police and left for her mother’s house at night.

The next day, she found the house broken into again, with silver utensils and other valuables missing, following which she alerted the police again. The accused, who arrived on a motorcycle, were captured in the house’s CCTV cameras.

The thieves returned for the third time around 4.25 pm on April 23, again while she was at her mother’s house, and decamped with taps.

Phase-1 police, along with senior police officers and a forensic team, reached the houses and examined the CCTV footage. An investigator said the accused will be arrested soon as police teams were hot on their trail using human and technical intelligence.

The unidentified accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-1 police station.