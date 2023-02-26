Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Charging 10 for carry bag costs retail store 500

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 26, 2023 03:53 AM IST

The store Central— a multi-brand fashion store at a Mohali mall— was thereby ordered to pay the complainant a consolidated compensation of ₹500 for mental agony, harassment and cost of litigation

Observing that a number of traders in India were charging exorbitant amounts of money for providing carry bags, thereby adding to unfair revenue, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has directed a city-based store to pay 500 to a Chandigarh resident.

The directions to the outlet came on the complaint of Isha Gupta, a resident of Sector 40-B, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The directions to the outlet — Central, a multi-brand fashion store at a Mohali mall— came on the complaint of Isha Gupta, a resident of Sector 40-B, Chandigarh.

As per Gupta, she had visited the store for shopping on February 13, 2021. But during billing, while the total cost of the purchased articles was 8,813.50, she was billed 8,823.50.

On verification, the store staff informed her that a 10 charge was levied for the carry bag. Despite her insistence, the employees refused to exclude the charge from the bill, citing that it was a general practice. Left with no choice, Gupta paid 10 to be able to carry the articles home.

In their response, the outlet averred that the amount was charged in line with their environmentally responsible policy, aimed at encouraging customers to carry their own shopping bags.

They added that this message was conveyed to customers through advertisements and posters at their stores, including where the complainant made the purchase.

However, the commission observed, “If someone purchases some goods from a shop, how is it possible for them to carry those goods out without any carry bag. We feel that it was incumbent upon the opposite party to provide a carry bag to the complainant free of charge, since it is definitely a part and parcel of purchases.”

The store was thereby ordered to pay the complainant a consolidated compensation of 500 for mental agony, harassment and cost of litigation.

