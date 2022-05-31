Mohali: Courier firm’s ex-employee, three aides nabbed for robbing jewellery parcels
The May 23 robbery, where four car-borne men had snatched 22 courier packages containing gold and diamond jewellery from two delivery men in Phase 11, was executed by a former employee of the courier company, police said on Monday.
Ashu, a resident of Prem Nagar, Ambala City, formerly worked for Bhawani Logistics, Sector 45, that had sent out the two delivery men with the 22 parcels.
Familiar with the firm’s functioning, he, along with his three accomplices, had robbed its two employees while they were on their way to the Mohali railway station to board trains for parcel delivery in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.
The other three accused are Jaspreet Singh and Tarlok Singh, both residents of Ambala City, and Ravinder Singh of Rajasthan.
“The robbed gold and diamond jewellery, estimated to be worth ₹72 lakh and the car used in the crime, have been recovered,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.
On May 23, the courier firm’s proprietor, Parveen Khatana, a resident of Sector 45-C, Chandigarh, had handed seven parcels containing gold and diamond jewellery to his employee, Ravinder Singh, for in-hand delivery in Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Similarly, 15 parcels of jewellery for Amritsar were assigned to another employee, Shailender Singh. Both were waylaid by the robbers in Phase 11 after they headed out with their courier bags around 6.30 am.
