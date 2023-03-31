Mohali: Duo caught with heroin were using fake number on BMW car to deceive police

Three days after Mohali police arrested two men with 20 gm heroin near Jal Vayu Vihar in Kharar on Monday, investigators have found that they were involved in drug peddling and had been driving around in a BMW with a fake registration number to evade arrest. The accused’s BMW car is in the custody of Mohali police. (HT PHOTO)

Sunny Enclave Chowki in-charge Abhishek Sharma said the accused, Navpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh, hailed from Hoshiarpur and Muktsar, respectively.

Following the recovery of the heroin from their car on Monday, police had charged them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced in court and sent to police custody.

During further investigation, police found that they had disguised themselves as immigration agents to carry out drug peddling and a fake Aadhaar card was also recovered from their possession.

“It was also discovered that the duo was using a fake registration number from Chandigarh on their BMW car. We have added Sections 465, 470, 472 and 473 of the Indian Penal Code for forgery and using a fake number plate in the FIR,” said Sharma.

Police are investigating whether the BMW used for drug peddling was stolen, as well as the source and destination of the contraband.