Mohali: Immigration firm owner among six held for visa fraud

Wanted for duping over 40 visa hopefuls from various states, the owner of a Phase-1 immigration firm, along with his five accomplices, has landed in police net. A team led by inspector Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Phase-1 police station, arrested the six accused from multiple locations in Mohali. (HT)

The accused’s firm, Rudraksh Group Overseas Solutions, Phase 1, was also named in a statewide immigration fraud list recently released by Punjab Police.

A team led by inspector Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Phase-1 police station, arrested the six accused from multiple locations in Mohali.

Apart from the firm owner, Rakesh Rikhi of Phase 11, Mohali, the other accused include Inderjit Singh of Dhanas, Chandigarh; Gurpreet Singh of Himachal Pradesh; Prityush Tiwari of Uttar Pradesh, all currently residing in Kharar; and Ramanjit Singh and Rohit Sharma, both from Balongi. Police recovered a white Mercedes car from the accused.

Their arrests came following the complaint of two of the victims, Nawab Yadav of New Delhi and Monu Rana of Kaithal, Haryana.

“The accused duped several visa aspirants across the country of their hard-earned money. In Mohali alone, they were wanted in 37 complaints from victims from multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab. They charged the victims lakhs as fees. Some of them even sold their lands to foot the demand. Thus, the firm was recently included in the statewide list of immigration fraud,” a police officer said.

The accused, according to police, are already booked in seven cheating cases in Mohali, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

On Wednesday, demanding action against the firm, around 100 applicants had staged a protest outside the firm’s office after finding it locked.