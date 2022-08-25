Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Mohali’s Zirakpur, was walking back home on Monday, when the man approached her to clean a flat in a nearby society
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur.
Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar.
The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday. On the way, Akash approached her to clean a flat in a nearby society.
He took her to the flat, where he said he wanted to marry her and raped her, following which she passed out.
The girl said when she regained consciousness, she returned home and narrated the incident to her mother, who took her to the police. The girl was taken for medical examination that confirmed rape.
Thereafter, the accused was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Zirakpur police station.
-
Fearing disruption of business, Ludhiana furniture traders protest against flyover design
Already running behind schedule, the project to construct an elevated road from Samrala chowk leading up to Ferozepur road has hit a roadblock with furniture traders near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday taking to streets against the design of the elevated road portion — flyover — being constructed in the vicinity. Meetings with legislators, National Highway Authority of India and district administration officials have failed to resolve the stand-off.
-
40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle
The animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district. Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the infected cattle. “We have vaccinated 22,000 cattle in the district and nearly 55,000 goat pox vaccines will be delivered in one or two days,” he added.
-
Jewellery worth ₹20L stolen from shop near Ludhiana’s Samrala Chowk
Unidentified persons burgled a jewellery shop located in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana and fled with gold jewellery during the wee hours on Wednesday. The burglars also decamped with the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, leaving no means for their identification. Father, aide held for pushing minor into prostitution Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the victim's father, for allegedly pushing a minor into prostitution.
-
ASI, patwari land in Haryana Vigilance Bureau net while taking bribe
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 as bribes, respectively, and both the accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VB team caught ASI Dharampal in Hisar while allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe from complainant Dinesh Kumar of Mirchpur village now living at Sanjay Nagar in Hisar.
-
In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 70 lakh students yet to receive ₹1200 to buy uniforms
Of the 1.91 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools, nearly 70 lakh students are yet to get money for the purchase of school uniforms in their bank accounts as they are not linked to Aadhar cards. Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform.
