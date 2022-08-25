Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked

Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked

Published on Aug 25, 2022 02:01 AM IST

The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Mohali’s Zirakpur, was walking back home on Monday, when the man approached her to clean a flat in a nearby society

The girl told the police that the accused took her to a flat, where he said he wanted to marry her and raped her, following which she passed out. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The girl told the police that the accused took her to a flat, where he said he wanted to marry her and raped her, following which she passed out. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur.

Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar.

The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday. On the way, Akash approached her to clean a flat in a nearby society.

He took her to the flat, where he said he wanted to marry her and raped her, following which she passed out.

The girl said when she regained consciousness, she returned home and narrated the incident to her mother, who took her to the police. The girl was taken for medical examination that confirmed rape.

Thereafter, the accused was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Zirakpur police station.

