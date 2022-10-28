Mohali: Pulled up for coming to work drunk, plumber breaks boss’ legs

Reprimanded for turning up at work in an inebriated condition, a plumber broke the legs of the contractor supervising him, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Najar Singh, said he worked as a contractor for a construction company named Punjab Greater Building that had an office in Saidpur village, Mohali.

He said on Wednesday, one of the plumbers, Gurdeep, showed up to work after consuming alcohol. As he scolded him, an altercation erupted, but Gurdeep soon left the office for on-site work.

However, later at night, Gurdeep came to his room at the office and attacked him with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured.

As he raised the alarm, other employees of the office came to his rescue and took him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Meanwhile Gurdeep fled from the office.

On Najar’s complaint, police booked Gurdeep under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and launched investigation to arrest him.