Mohali: Punjabi singer Jawanda still critical, CM Mann pays a visit

Two days after being injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain in a critical condition at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Rajvir Jawanda, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, is well known for hit tracks such as “Surname,” “Kamla,” “Mera Dil,” and “Sardari.” (HT Photo)

On Saturday, Jawanda’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly came on the road, causing him to crash. The 35-year-old artist sustained severe head and spinal injuries. His condition was described as “extremely critical” soon after the accident.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Fortis Hospital authorities said, “Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda remains in a critical condition and is on ventilator support. He is under close monitoring and management by a multidisciplinary team comprising neurosurgery and critical care specialists.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital on Sunday to inquire about the singer’s health. Earlier in the day, Mann also posted on X (formerly Twitter), praying for Jawanda’s recovery. “News has been received that famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has sustained serious injuries in an accident near Baddi. His condition is quite critical. I pray to the almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon return to his fans and family,” he wrote.

Jawanda, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, is well known for hit tracks such as “Surname,” “Kamla,” “Mera Dil,” and “Sardari.” He has also acted in Punjabi films, including “Jind Jaan,” “Mindo Taseeldarni” and “Kaka Ji.”

Beginning his music career in 2014 with the single “Munda Like Me,” Jawanda has built a reputation for soulful tracks rooted in Punjabi pride and emotion. According to his official bio on Apple Music, he abandoned his first career choice of becoming a police officer to pursue his passion for music.