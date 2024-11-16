Mohali: Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh challaned for using black film on SUV

The Mohali traffic police on Friday issued an online challan against Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh’s car for sporting banned black film, DSP Karnail Singh confirmed. Even in September 2021, the singer was challaned in Mohali for using a black film on his Ford Endeavour SUV. (HT File Photo)

Zone 2 in-charge sub-inspector Parvinder Singh issued the challan. According to police, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota Fortuner stopped by the roadside near Sohana gurdwara at 4 pm on Friday.

Upon noticing the Land Cruiser’s black-tinted windows, cops approached the vehicle.

When cops enquired about the ownership of the SUV and asked if they had permission for the black tint, the car occupants responded that the car belonged to Aulakh and that he was inside the vehicle.

Cops asked them to provide the documents for the tinted windows. However, the individuals did not produce any permission and instead began using a siren in the car.

Cops then asked them to show permission for the siren as well. Instead of cooperating, the individuals misbehaved with cop and eventually drove away with both vehicles while sounding the siren, the DSP shared.

Following the incident, police issued an online challan for the Land Cruiser for black-tinted windows, using the siren without permission and misbehaving with a police officer. Even in September 2021, the singer was challaned in Mohali for using a black film on his Ford Endeavour SUV.