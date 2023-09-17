Mohali: Robber on the run since 2011 lands in police net

Wanted for various robbery and snatching cases, police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding since 2011. Mohali police nabbed the accused from Patiala on Thursday. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Gurmukh Singh of Behlana village, Chandigarh. According to police, Gurmukh had joined the Indian Army in 2001 and left it in 2009 before getting involved in criminal activities.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said a special team, including Zirakpur SHO inspector Simarjit Singh, Baltana Police Post in-charge sub-inspector Jashanpreet Singh, conducted raids at the possible hideouts of the accused.

“He was eventually nabbed from Patiala on Thursday. This special team has arrested 16 POs in the last two months,” the SSP said.

He added that during the course of investigation, it was found that he was named in multiple cases of robbery and snatching across the tricity and declared PO in these cases too.

