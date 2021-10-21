Mohali’s dengue deaths climb to 18 as four more die

As dengue continues to spread its tentacles in Mohali, four more people succumbed to the disease in the district on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 18.

Health authorities also confirmed 107 fresh infections, taking this year’s tally to 1,755 – 272% higher than the 471 cases detected in 2020. Among the 18 deaths recorded this year, 16 took place in October alone and two in September. This is the highest toll since 2018, when eight people had died. In 2019 and 2020, only one fatality each was confirmed.

The latest victims of the viral infection include a 26-year-old man from Nayagaon and a 59-year-old woman from Sector 71, who were admitted at Fortis Hospital, Phase 8.

A 67-year-old woman from VIP Road, Zirakpur, died at Max Hospital, Phase 6, and a 28-year-old woman from Phase 5, succumbed to the disease at Cheema Hospital, Phase 4.

People with low immunity at risk: Experts

According to health experts, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, combination of dengue and coronavirus infections can intensify the severity of both diseases, as there is no specific antiviral drug for both, and treatment mostly depends on clinical conditions and symptoms. People with low immunity must also not lose guard against dengue, as it can impact them harder.

Dr Rajendra Bhooshan, medical specialist, senior medical officer, Kurali, said patients who had recovered from Covid-19 should exercise special precaution against dengue, as after recovering from novel coronavirus, the patient’s immunity was impacted, which combined with dengue symptoms can lead to complications.

Dr Sanjay Jain, head, department of internal medicine, PGIMER, added, “Covid and dengue have common symptoms and co-infection can increase the risk. Hence, people must get tested for both diseases, as early detection can help them recover better.”

Citizen contribution crucial

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur reiterated that residents efforts to control vector population were crucial to containing the spread of dengue infection. “Health teams have been working to spread awareness among people, but it their duty to ensure no water is stagnating in their surroundings. Anti-larvae teams have been working tirelessly to check breeding of mosquito larvae.”

She said maximum dengue cases continued to surface in Phases 3B1, 4, 5, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kurali.

25 fresh cases in Chandigarh, 15 in Panchkula

Meanwhile, 25 residents were found infected with dengue in Chandigarh, while Panchkula reported 15 fresh cases. With this, Chandigarh’s total climbed to 473 and Panchkula’s to 366.

In Chandigarh, most of the cases are being reported from Manimajra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Burail and other rural areas.

“These areas are congested, with poor sanitation. Dengue larvae are being found in houses and shops in these localities. Health department teams are conducting regular fogging and challaning people not clearing standing water that allows breeding of mosquitoes. Awareness camps are also being organised to educate residents about preventive measures,” said Yashpal Garg, health secretary, Chandigarh.