Mohali’s Mullanpur cricket stadium declared no-flying zone

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 10, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Issuing formal orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DM said there will be a complete ban on flying of any object over Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and its surrounding area on April 9, 13, 18 and 21 due to the IPL matches

District magistrate Aashika Jain on Tuesday declared Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and its surrounding area as no-flying zone on April 9, 13, 18 and 21 due to the IPL matches scheduled at the stadium.

Fans cheering for Punjab Kings during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Mullanpur cricket stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday. SRH won the match by two runs. (HT Photo)
Fans cheering for Punjab Kings during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Mullanpur cricket stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday. SRH won the match by two runs. (HT Photo)

Issuing formal orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DM said there will be a complete ban on flying of any object in the said area on these days.

After successfully hosting two games between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 23 and PBKS vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, the newly built stadium will host three more IPL matches of the home team in close succession through April.

All matches in Mullanpur will be played in the evening, unlike the first match on March 23 that had started in the afternoon. The remaining two PBKS games, against Chennai Super Kings on May 5 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9, will be played at the Dharamsala stadium.

