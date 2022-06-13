Mohali: Woman among three booked for raping minor after promising job
Police have booked three people, including a woman, on charges of raping a minor girl after bringing her from Bathinda to Kharar on the promise of a job.
Two of the accused are Jaspal Kaur, alias Kiran, a resident of Moosa village, Mansa; and Ankit, a resident of Ludhiana, while their third accomplice remains unidentified, said police.
In her complaint to the police, the minor girl said she lived with her maternal aunt in Bathinda. A few days ago, Jaspal came to stay in their neighbouring house and started visiting them often.
Eventually, after building trust, Jaspal offered to help the girl secure a job in Kharar, so her aunt allowed her to leave.
The girl said as she reached Kharar on a bus, Ankit and his friend picked her up from the bus stand and took her to a flat, where Jaspal also arrived eventually. Stating that she had to leave for her night duty, Jaspal asked the girl to stay at the flat.
The girl alleged that the next day, Ankit and his friend arrived at the flat again and took turns to sexually assault her, leaving her injured. She somehow managed to flee the flat and boarded a bus back to Bathinda, where she narrated the incident to her aunt.
“The girl was taken to the Bathinda civil hospital, where her medical examination confirmed rape. She remains under treatment,” said a police official, privy to the matter.
Acting on the girl’s complaint, police booked the two men and Jaspal under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Efforts are on to arrest them.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics