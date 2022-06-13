Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Woman among three booked for raping minor after promising job
Mohali: Woman among three booked for raping minor after promising job

Brought the minor girl from Bathinda to Kharar after promising her a job; later, two men raped her at a flat, said Mohali police
The minor girl was taken to the Bathinda civil hospital, where her medical examination confirmed rape (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have booked three people, including a woman, on charges of raping a minor girl after bringing her from Bathinda to Kharar on the promise of a job.

Two of the accused are Jaspal Kaur, alias Kiran, a resident of Moosa village, Mansa; and Ankit, a resident of Ludhiana, while their third accomplice remains unidentified, said police.

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl said she lived with her maternal aunt in Bathinda. A few days ago, Jaspal came to stay in their neighbouring house and started visiting them often.

Eventually, after building trust, Jaspal offered to help the girl secure a job in Kharar, so her aunt allowed her to leave.

The girl said as she reached Kharar on a bus, Ankit and his friend picked her up from the bus stand and took her to a flat, where Jaspal also arrived eventually. Stating that she had to leave for her night duty, Jaspal asked the girl to stay at the flat.

The girl alleged that the next day, Ankit and his friend arrived at the flat again and took turns to sexually assault her, leaving her injured. She somehow managed to flee the flat and boarded a bus back to Bathinda, where she narrated the incident to her aunt.

“The girl was taken to the Bathinda civil hospital, where her medical examination confirmed rape. She remains under treatment,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

Acting on the girl’s complaint, police booked the two men and Jaspal under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Efforts are on to arrest them.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
