Unknown armed persons on Tuesday looted cash of ₹7 lakh from a money exchanger at gunpoint, police said. Money exchanger robbed of ₹ 7 lakh at gunpoint in Tarn Taran

The victim identified as Amritpal Singh said he had cash of ₹7 lakh in the cash box at his shop. At around 9.30 am, two masked men came on a bike and stopped at the shop located near Rohi Bridge. One of them entered the shop, and he pointed a gun at him and demanded money, police added. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered police said. “The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras. We are trying to identify the miscreants,” police said.