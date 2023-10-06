Money laundering case: Appear before ED daily till Oct 8, HC tells Cong MLA

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) daily till October 8. Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker (File)

The court acted on a plea from Chhoker, in which he had sought directions that the ED be directed to not arrest him.

The ED had told court that despite summons, he did not appear himself and sent a representative. It was further told that non-implementation of the arrest warrants would amount to grant of interim bail, which could not be granted by the high court in view of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court observed that the matter was adjourned on September 14 to enable the respondents to give details of investigation which are being carried out. Hence, the petitioner is directed to appear before the ED everyday till October 8 with all relevant documents, the bench ordered adding that till the next date of hearing, arrest warrants would not be implemented. The ED is investigating a money laundering case against the MLA. A raid was also conducted by the ED on his properties in Panipat and other places in July this year.

