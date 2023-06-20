Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Money laundering case: ED remand of Parmar, Bansal father-son duo extended by 6 days

Money laundering case: ED remand of Parmar, Bansal father-son duo extended by 6 days

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 20, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The trio was produced before a court of additional district and sessions judge, Panchkula, Sunil Kumar after the expiry of their remand on Tuesday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday got six more days to interrogate Ajay Parmar, the nephew of suspended CBI special judge Sudhir Parmar, and two directors of real estate company M3M India — Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal — in a money laundering case linked to a corruption case registered against the former CBI judge by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in April.

The ED sought extension of the remand stating that the accused were not cooperating in investigation and their custodial interrogation should be extended.
The ED sought extension of the remand stating that the accused were not cooperating in investigation and their custodial interrogation should be extended. The ED also submitted before the court that they need the accused to confront each other.

Ajay Parmar, who is the deputy manager, legal, with real estate firm M3M India in Gurugram, was arrested on June 15. He was arrested a day after M3M promoter Basant Bansal and his son Pankaj Bansal were held in a money laundering case linked to a graft case registered by the Haryana ACB against the suspended judicial officer Parmar.

M3M director sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, in another case, the court sent Roop Bansal, director of M3M India, to judicial custody. He was arrested on June 8 by the ED in a separate Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Roop Bansal was produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Panchkula, Sunil Kumar after his custody period ended on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the ED subsequent to initiation of PMLA investigations based on multiple FIRs registered against the IREO group. The investigations done by the ED, however, revealed that a huge amount of money running in hundreds of crores was siphoned off through M3M group too.

