Monsoon activity to increase, spells of heavy rain likely

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted that the intensity of the monsoon activity will increase in Himachal Pradesh in the next few days with spells of heavy rainfall likely in some parts. People walking under umbrella during rain downpour in Mandi on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The weather office in Shimla on Sunday said that the state is experiencing normal monsoon from the past 24 hours with scattered rain in few parts of the state. However, the monsoon activity is likely to increase in intensity and distribution during next 2-3 days with fairly widespread precipitation of moderate intensity and occasional thunderstorms and lightning in the state.

“Spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, Solan and Sirmaur during the period. The precipitation activity is likely to continue for next 4-5 days,” the IMD said, adding that the average minimum temperatures are likely to be normal and maximum temperatures likely to be normal to below normal during the period.

Meanwhile, IMD also issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning likely at isolated places in some districts of the state for Monday and Tuesday. The weather office has sounded a yellow alert till July 27.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 67.2 mm was recorded in Mandi, followed by Kothi with 47.0 mm, 36.8 mm in Dharamshala and 32.0 mm in Palampur. Meanwhile, 20.0 mm rainfall was recorded in Manali.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rain occurred at few places and heavy rain was observed in Mandi over the state during the last 24 hours with no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures.