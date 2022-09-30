Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Monsoon bids goodbye to Chandigarh

Monsoon bids goodbye to Chandigarh

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 04:59 AM IST

With 898.2 mm rain, monsoon in Chandigarh this year was wettest since 2018, when 993.3 mm rain was recorded, and 6.3% above normal

At 120.6 mm, the heaviest rain was recorded on September 24 during monsoon's tail end.
At 120.6 mm, the heaviest rain was recorded on September 24 during monsoon’s tail end. (HT Photo)
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department declared monsoon’s withdrawal from Chandigarh on Thursday, in what it said was the earliest retreat since 2015.

With 898.2 mm rain, monsoon this year was wettest since 2018, when 993.3 mm rain was recorded, and 6.3% above normal.

The 898.2 mm rain this year was second only to 993.3 mm rain in 2018.
The 898.2 mm rain this year was second only to 993.3 mm rain in 2018. (HT)

At 120.6 mm, the heaviest rain was recorded on September 24 during monsoon’s tail end. July was the rainiest month with 473.3 mm showers, followed by September(215.9 mm), August (159.1 mm) and June (49.9 mm).

Speaking about the monsoon withdrawal this year, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Chances for monsoon withdrawal were forming last week as well, but a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, which along with a Western Disturbance, led to record-breaking rains. That was the last monsoon shower that the city received. Thereon, an anticyclonic movement has started to form over the city.”

To declare monsoon’s withdrawal, the weathermen look at multiple factors, including at least 4-5 consecutive days without rain and reduced humidity as anticyclonic movement develops over the region.

September 25 is considered the normal date for monsoon withdrawal in Chandigarh region.
September 25 is considered the normal date for monsoon withdrawal in Chandigarh region. (HT)

Hereon, dry weather is likely to continue in the city. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up further from 32.4°C on Wednesday to 33.1°C on Thursday, but was still 0.3°C below normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature dipped from 23.1°C to 22.3°C, which was two degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 22°C.

Friday, September 30, 2022
