Monsoon binge @Panjab University

Monsoon for most means endless gup shups and binging on one’s favourite snacks and hot beverages. Come monsoon and the urge to gorge on things warm and “chatpata” grows.

Students, faculty and alumni of Panjab University too cannot help but give in to their cravings for delicious monsoon staples at their favourite hangout addas on campus. We list out a few of their favourites:

Adrak Wali Chai

The aroma, taste, and caressing touch of a cup of hot adrak wali chai on our throat is what everyone craves, especially during monsoon. “I like to enjoy the cool breeze after a shower while munching on some samosas and tea while watching my students full of laughter and dreams just as the nature, surrounding them, is brimming with greenery,” says Priyatosh Sharma, head of the history department, PU.

Where: Kailash Tea Stall, Chemistry dept canteen, Mona Refreshments, Mamma Mia

Price: ₹9 onwards

A worker preparing tea at an eatery at Student Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh on Friday.

Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is a dreamy treat on a chilly day, not just in winters! This rich, creamy, chocolaty goodness instantly lifts your mood and is a perfect companion for long study hours. “Once I tried out the hot chocolate served here, there was no going back. I even introduced my friends to this monsoon delight and now it’s become our thing,” says Shilpi Kumari from the south campus.

Where: Mona Refreshments, Mamma Mia

Price: ₹25

Hot Chocolate available on campus

Momos and Spring Rolls

Even the thought of a plate of steaming hot momos or freshly fried spring rolls with a spicy and tangy chutney right after rains sound heavenly! “I love monsoon and Chinese food. SO every time it rains, I rush out of my hostel room and grab some momos and spring rolls to satiate my cravings,” says Aashima Negi, a sociology student.

Where: Shake Club, Raj Eatery

Price: ₹40 for a half plate

Momo and spring roll on a chilly monsoon day are an absolute delight!

Paranthas

Crisp on the outside and tender on the inside, this humble meal is like the comforting presence of an old friend. “My favourite monsoon snack at PU was crispy hot aloo parantha. I used to be homesick a lot, especially during monsoons, and these reminded me of home and family time. It was like a warm hug... an unconditional companion,” says Mehak Chauhan Bhullar, an alumna of the university and radio-TV host.

Where: Mamma Mia, Guru Eatery, Law Canteen

Price: ₹30 onwards

The aloo paranthas available on campus are like a warm hug, says alumna and radio-TV host Mehak Chauhan Bhullar.

Chole Bhature

Chole-Bhature isn’t just food, it’s a mouthful of cloudy goodness, and one of the most delectable foods of Punjab. “During the lockdown, what I missed the most was Stu Cee’s chole bhature, especially during monsoon when I’m craving fried food. To me, binging on chole bhature is like when your crush swipes right on your profile,” says Rahul Sharma, a first-year PG diploma student.

Where: Fresh Bite, Pakwan, Raj Eatery

Price: ₹60

The freshly fried bhaturas feel like mini bites of clouds!

Brownie with Ice Cream

The sight of a melting vanilla ice cream scoop on a sizzling hot chocolate brownie is absolutely satisfying, especially after showers! “Brownie with ice cream is the best dessert option on campus. The moment you take the first mouthful, it melts in your mouth, making you crave some more!” says Gagandeep Singh, a second-year student at the English department, adding, “If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will!”

Where: Shake Club, Fresh Bite

Price: ₹60

The moment you take the first bite, it melts in your mouth, making you crave some more!

