Monsoon fury in Himachal: Driver swept away after truck falls in Beas; shooting stone claims life of UP pilgrim

A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh lost his life after being hit by a shooting stone on Kinnaur Kailash Yatra route, police said here on Wednesday. Vehicles Stuck in debris after flashfloods in Kullu on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Gaurav, 31, was a resident of Ghaziabad.

According to reports, police received information on August 19 that a man sustained injuries due to a shooting stone between Maling Khata and Ganesh Gufa. Police team rushed to the spot and found the body. The body was shifted to regional hospital, Reckongpeo.

The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday after which the body was handed over to his relatives.

A driver went missing after his truck loaded with apples plunged into swollen Beas river on the Kiratpur-Manali 4 lane near Jogni Mor in Pandoh area of Mandi district on Wednesday morning, said officials.

Pandoh police post in-charge Anil Katoch confirming the same said that the accident took place around 3 am. Police and SDRF teams reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Most of the vehicle has been swept away in the strong current and only a few pieces of the vehicle are visible outside the river. At present it is not clear how many people were in the vehicle. Police and relief teams are continuously conducting search operations, but no trace of any person has been found yet, he said.

Meanwhile, in Kullu flashfloods in the Nallah in Shastri Nagar damaged houses and vehicles, triggering panic among locals. However, there was no loss of life, Kullu municipal council president Mahant Gopal Dass said.

On Monday night, following incidents of cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides a foot bridge in Silbhudhani village of Mandi district was washed away, a statement issued by the sub-divisional magistrate said.

Meanwhile water entered houses and shops in Una and Amb owing to rains.

366 roads, along with 2 national highways blocked

A total of 366 roads, along with 2 national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic on Wednesday. Among these, 174 roads were closed in Mandi district and 125 in the adjoining Kullu, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) informed.

National highway (NH) 305 was blocked at Jhed due to sinking of road near Jhedkhang, even the alternate route via Kandugad was also blocked. Due to landslides triggered by heavy rains Mandi-Jogindernagar road (NH 154) were closed, it said. Mandi-Kullu road (NH 21) which was blocked during the morning has been opened for traffic through single lane.

Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that two mobile medical vans have been deployed for the convenience of passengers between Pandoh and Aut on the Kiratpur-Manali NH. Services of a doctor, pharmacist and lab attendant will be available in each van. Apart from this, a doctor and a pharmacist have also been temporarily deployed in Aut, so that immediate health facilities can be provided to the passengers in case of emergency.

Relief camps have been set up at Bachat Bhawan in Aut, near Hanogi Tunnel and Baba Balak Nath Temple Pandoh. Free arrangements for food, water and accommodation have been made for the passengers here. Along with this, the administration has also made arrangements to deliver food and water to the people stranded between Thalaut, Aut, Hanogi and Pandoh through vehicles.

The DC said that all the hotel and restaurant operators registered with the tourism department on Mandi-Kullu NH have been instructed to provide toilet facilities free of cost to the stranded tourists and other passengers.

Toll suspended for a month

After Mandi, toll fee collection at Baloh and Garamora toll plazas on the Kiratpur–Nerchowk four-lane highway has been suspended for one month.

Earlier, minister for town and country planning, housing and technical education Rajesh Dharmani called on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the assembly complex and raised the matter. The minister highlighted that when major stretches of the highway remain partially or fully blocked, it is not justified to charge toll fees . He urged that toll collection be suspended in the larger public interest.

The CM assured that the issue would be taken up seriously and necessary steps would be taken in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India and other concerned departments.

Subsequently, later in the evening, DC and chairperson of the district disaster management authority, Rahul Kumar, issued orders under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, suspending toll collection at Baloh and Garamora toll plazas with immediate effect for a period of one month.

No respite from rain

The local meteorological office issued an orange alert predicting few spells of light rain with one or two moderate/intense spells very likely over some parts of Solan, Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts. While few spells of light rain with one or two spells moderate spells very likely in other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Himachal rain-related incidents this monsoon has gone up to 280 since June 20. According to the Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority, 145 fatalities were caused by landslides, flash floods, drowning, and electrocution, while 135 people died in road accidents during the season. The state has incurred losses to the tune of ₹2,28 crore, officials said.