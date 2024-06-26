Monsoon likely to reach Chandigarh in four days: IMD

Easterly winds bringing monsoon to region hit the tricity after parts of the area, including Zirakpur and Rajpura, received showers on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, the monsoon system is likely to reach the city by Saturday. On Monday, pre-monsoon activity was witnessed in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in the city is June 27, but IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said a delay of a couple of days was inconsequential.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Noting that the monsoon was moving right on time, he said, “If conditions remain favourable, the system will be here by the weekend. On Monday, some pre-monsoon activity was witnessed in parts of the tricity. Rain is likely in the city from Friday onwards.”

Notably, the IMD has predicted above normal rain for this region during this year’s monsoon.

On Tuesday, the southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and parts of southeast Rajasthan. The system is likely to enter the northern parts of Punjab and Haryana first, with Chandigarh also expected to receive monsoon showers soon after.

The onset of monsoon is declared when the system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days as a whole over the region.

The prevailing wind systems in the region are also important for declaring the onset. Pre-monsoon, meanwhile, is defined as showers in a city that start 48 hours before the onset of monsoon is declared.

No change in max temperature

Maximum temperature remained unchanged between Monday and Tuesday at 39.9°C, 3.6 degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature, however, fell from 30.6°C on Monday to 29.4°C on Tuesday, but was still 2.8 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C while minimum temperature will hover around the 29°C mark.