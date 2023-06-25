Monsoon likely to hit city in two days

The monsoon has made further progress and is expected to reach the city in two days. The current weather conditions are conducive to the continued advancement of the southwest monsoon in Chandigarh and other regions within the next 48 hours. There is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall on June 25, and more likely on June 26 and 27. According to officials from the IMD, the monsoon’s advancement by two days suggests that it is expected to arrive in the city on its usual date of June 26. (HT Files)

IMD officials said there will be brief episodes of rain caused by the localised formation of clouds, with a higher likelihood in the evenings. The current hot and humid conditions in the city can also be attributed to this pre-monsoon activity.

According to officials from the IMD, the monsoon’s advancement by two days suggests that it is expected to arrive in the city on its usual date of June 26. The onset of the monsoon is anticipated to occur before the month concludes.

As per the meteorological department’s forecast, the sky is expected to remain overcast for the next few days, with a likelihood of rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the city experienced an increase in maximum temperature from 33.1°C on Friday to 34.8°C on Saturday, which is 3 degrees below the normal average. However, the minimum temperature rose from 26.8°C on Friday to 28°C on Saturday, aligning with the normal range.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 31°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 27°C.

