Monsoon retreats from Himachal after seeing 42% above-normal rainfall

Senior IMD Scientist in Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said, “If we talk about the monsoon, then as of today, September 24, withdrawal has taken place from most parts of the state”.

He said that the districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur have seen complete withdrawal. In Shimla and Kullu, monsoon has withdrawn from most areas while some pockets are still left. Even in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, withdrawal has started. Within two to three days, the monsoons would have withdrawn completely from the state.

Scientists noted that the monsoon arrived in Himachal on June 20, four days earlier than the normal onset date of June 24. However, the withdrawal this year has occurred exactly on the usual date of September 24.

According to IMD data, Himachal recorded 1,024 mm rainfall this season, 42% above normal. District-wise, Shimla registered the highest deviation with 99% above normal, nearly double its usual rainfall. Kullu followed with 97% above normal, Bilaspur at 79%, Mandi at 76%, and Solan at 70%. Except for Lahaul-Spiti, all districts reported higher-than-normal rainfall.

“This year’s rainfall is not record-breaking, but it is significant. In fact, since 1995, this is the second-highest monsoon rainfall in Himachal. In 1995, the state had recorded 1,029.50 mm, while this year it is 1,023.40 mm,” Sharma said.