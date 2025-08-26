Monsoon session of Himachal assembly: Approach ED, CBI if you suspect graft in Pekhubela project: CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has challenged the opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if any corruption has taken place in the Pekhubela Solar Power Project in Una district. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has challenged the opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if any corruption has taken place in the Pekhubela Solar Power Project in Una district. (HT Photo)

The chief minister, in response to a discussion brought by BJP’s Bikram Singh under Rule 63 in the assembly on Monday, said that the project has not been closed due to the floods, but it has been closed due to waterlogging owing to excessive rain and the project will start functioning again from September 15.

When the opposition raised the issue, the chief minister claimed that BJP MLA Bikram Thakur has developed a phobia of the Pekhubela solar project. He said that it was incorrect to say the project remained under water. He clarified that solar panels at the site were still operational and power generation continued.

Terming the allegations of the Opposition as baseless, he said that the government has stopped the payment of ₹50 crore to the company which was given the contract to build and maintain this project, because the company has left the work. He said that this company has left the work from June 14, 2025. He said that until this matter is resolved, the HPCL will look after this project.

Earlier, BJP MLA Bikram Singh raised this issue and said that since the Pekhubela solar project started, till date it “has never produced at full capacity”. He claimed that due to heavy rains on August 20, this plant was completely submerged in water, but till date the government has not answered the questions raised about this project. He said that this project has produced a maximum of 16 MW of electricity, while its capacity is 32 MW.

Bikram Singh said that this project should have been installed at a height of 356.50 meters above sea level. But it was installed at zero level. He said that 10 inverters were installed in this project, out of which only four were working and now all these inverters have stopped working due to being submerged in flood water. He said that at least ₹50 crore is needed to restart this plant. He claimed that there has been huge corruption in this project.

Govt evaluating proposal to include Manimahesh Yatra under PRASAD

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is evaluating the proposal to include the famous Manimahesh Yatra and related holy places of Chamba district in the PRASAD Scheme of the central government.

The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PARSAD) scheme is a central funded scheme to develop and identify pilgrimage sites across India to enhance the religious tourism experience by providing well-planned tourism infrastructure, improving amenities, and promoting sustainable development.

He said on Monday that this evaluation is being done as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. He said that as soon as the evaluation is completed, it will be sent to the central government for approval.

On the matter being raised by MLA Dr Janak Raj under Rule 62, the chief minister said that in this regard the tourism department has received a proposal from the regional office, Chamba, on June 6. The chief minister said that the PRASAD Scheme is a fully centrally funded scheme and 100% central funding will be done for all the components of the project. He said that under the PRASAD scheme, ₹56.26 crore has been sanctioned for development of Chintpurni temple.

Janak Raj had demanded inclusion of holy Manimahesh Yatra in PRASAD Yojana. He said that Manimahesh Yatra is going on in Chamba district at this time and alleged lack of facilities on this yatra route that sees pilgrims coming from different parts.