Month on, no NHAI nod to pedestrian underpasses

A month after a review team visited the city to evaluate the proposals for light vehicle underpasses at five major traffic black spots, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to make a final decision. Meanwhile, pedestrians travelling to their work continue to be harried a lot while crossing the accident-prone Jalandhar by-pass highway. Pedestrians crossing Jalandhar by-pass in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The stretch from Subhash Nagar to the Jalandhar by-pass is a hub of hosiery, dying and small-scale industries. This road is also heavily used by trucks, buses, and other large vehicles travelling from Doaba and Majha region of the state to Delhi-Ambala via Ludhiana.

With industries located on one side and residential areas on the other, many workers are forced to risk their lives daily while crossing the busy road to reach their workplaces.

Jatin, a 37-year-old finishing machine operator in a nearby dying factory voiced his concern saying, “Everyday, it is a herculean task to get to work every day as the trucks and buses in this lane keep on coming in high speed without any check. Due to which, there remains a risk of mishaps while crossing the road.”

Acknowledging this issue, Ludhiana East member legislative assembly (MLA) Daljit Singh Grewal cited,” I have written to Union minister for road and transport Nitin Gadkari on July 23 proposing the construction of four light vehicle underpasses at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore for pedestrians’ safety.

Notably on August 7, 2024 a team comprises of MLA Daljeet Singh Garewal and MLA Madan Lal Bagga under the leadership of MP Sanjeev Arora has met minister Nitin Gadkari to propose the construction of underpasses on this accident prone NHAI lane.

Garewal further stated that the review team which visited these black spots on August 10, 2024 to evaluate the project submitted its review report to the authorities 20 days ago to streamline the process.