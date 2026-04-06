Months after cattle deaths: MC proposes Rs60-lakh maintenance plan for Raipur Kalan gaushala

Months after more than 60 cows and calves were found dead at the Raipur Kalan gaushala, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is all set to propose a ₹60.47 lakh annual maintenance plan to improve the infrastructure and upkeep at the facility. The proposal will be taken up during the General House meeting on April 8. (HT File)

The proposal will be taken up during the General House meeting on April 8.

After the cattle deaths, which triggered widespread outrage, the UT administrator and chief secretary had carried out inspections at the gaushala and found glaring infrastructure gaps. Both had directed officials to carry out urgent repairs and renovation.

Following these directions, a detailed site inspection was carried out by municipal officials, along with the junior engineer (JE). Discussions were also held with chief sanitary inspector Chander Mohan to identify critical areas needing intervention. Officials pointed out that the recent deaths of cattle were due to hygiene and infrastructural issues, and accordingly, several essential works were identified. These include the repair of leaking water troughs to ensure adequate drinking water for animals, and installation of ceramic wall tiles up to a height of five feet to facilitate better cleaning and hygiene. The proposal also recommended replacing damaged rolling gates with sturdier rolling shutters, as the existing gates are frequently damaged by cattle.

To further improve conditions, mesh doors are to be installed above the shutters to prevent the entry of birds, which has been a persistent issue affecting cleanliness, as per officials. Repairs to damaged drain covers, along with painting, flooring fixes and minor structural repairs, are also part of the plan.

Officials clarified that the scope of work included in this estimate has not been covered under any previous approvals, making it a fresh proposal aimed at addressing long-pending deficiencies. The expenditure will be charged under the “development/construction of gaushala” head.