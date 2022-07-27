Moose Wala killing: Three accused sent to police remand till July 29
Faridkot: A Mansa court on Tuesday sent three accused in the Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case in police custody till July 29.
Shooters Priyavrat, alias Fauji (who has been identified as one of the module heads), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu, (an aide of “main conspirator” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) were arrested in a car snatching case on Tuesday. They were produced in the court of judicial magistrate at Mansa on Tuesday.
They three accused were arrested by the Delhi Police on June 19. Later, they were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5. After the 12-day interrogation, they were sent in judicial custody on July 17.
Meanwhile, the sixth shooter Deepak Mundi, who was part of the shooters Haryana module, is still absconding.
On May 29, an Alto car was snatched from Jagtar Singh, a resident of Bhunder village in Mansa district, by the shooter after the murder of Moose Wala. The vehicle was recovered a day after the murder from the Barnala-Jalandhar Road in Moga district.
Punjab module shooter Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa, who were killed in an encounter earlier this week, were travelling in a car when they attacked Moose Wala. “While fleeing from the crime spot, they damaged the car following and abandoned the vehicle and snatched the Alto,” said the police.
Police sources said Moose Wala was attacked at 5:29 pm while the Bolero and Alto surfaced in the CCTV footage collected from Bappiana at 5:47 pm. Later, they went their separate ways, as the Alto moved towards Barnala via Bhikhi through villages and was later spotted on the Barnala-Moga road before it was abandoned in the Dharmakot subdivision of Moga district.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
