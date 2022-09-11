Moose Wala murder: 6th shooter, two aides sent to seven-day police remand

A Mansa court on Sunday sent the sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, and his two associates to seven-day police remand in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

Mundi, who was a part of the shooters’ Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies on Saturday. He was caught after evading arrest for over 100 days.

All three accused were brought to Mansa on Sunday morning and presented in the court. On Saturday night, the trio was brought to Mohali by air and kept at Kharar CIA police station.

As per the information, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case had sought 10 days’ remand to interrogate them to find out where they stayed and how they managed to evade the police for over three months after committing the crime on May 29.

The police also told the court that their custody was required to know who gave them shelter and in whose contact they stayed during this period, besides the recovery of weapons used by them and seizure of phones through which they were communicating with others.

An official privy to the development said that Mundi was in direct contact with the mastermind, Canada-based gangster Satvinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, through some online apps. “They were planning to flee the country via Nepal and some fake passports were also recovered from them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brar claimed that the trio, including Mundi, was arrested by Nepal police, not Delhi or Punjab police.

In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, he said, “Our three brothers nabbed from the border were arrested by Nepal police, not Delhi or Punjab police. They should be taken to Punjab and required action can be taken against them, but they should not be harassed.”

Brar also uploaded a picture of the trio, clicked by them in handcuffs. Mundi can also be seen talking on a phone in the pictures with his hands cuffed.

On May 29, six shooters had gunned down Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10km away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

The police had identified the six shooters as Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi, Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa, who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing.

While a Delhi Police’s special cell had nabbed Fauji, Kashish and Sersa, Punjab module shooters Manpreet and Roopa were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar.

Had given Delhi Police the slip twice

Mundi had managed to escape the Delhi Police’s special cell twice when other shooters were arrested.

On June 19, Fauji and Kashish were arrested along with Keshav, who had helped them flee Baroi village in Gujarat’s Kutch. It was learnt that Mundi accompanied them to Gujarat, but he, along with Sersa, got separated a day before Fauji and Kashish got caught.

Later on July 4, Sersa was arrested along with Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. Interrogation of Sersa revealed that they were together in the capital earlier in the day before his arrest.

The Punjab Police SIT, in its 1,850-page chargesheet against 24 accused, has mentioned that the murder of Moose Wala was a part of a long series of revenge killings between Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

