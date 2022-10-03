Moose Wala murder accused’s escape: Mansa CIA in-charge part of conspiracy

The crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge of Mansa police was a part of the conspiracy to help gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escape from police custody, says the first information report (FIR).

Tinu had fled from the custody of the CIA unit of Mansa police early on Sunday.

Following this, Punjab Police arrested and sacked the Mansa CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case.

A case was registered against Pritpal and Tinu under Sections 22, 224, 225A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mansa City-1 police station.

More people suspected to be involved

The FIR reads that SI Pritpal Singh took Tinu from the CIA police station for the recovery of weapons in a murder case, during which the gangster escaped from his custody. “It is learnt that the accused had escaped from the custody of SI Pritpal Singh under a conspiracy. The CIA in-charge took him alone in his private vehicle. He did not take any other security personnel with him. He along with his aides took Tinu out of the police station alone and helped him escape. More people are suspected to be involved. Charges of helping an accused to escape custody have been found against Pritpal Singh in the investigation,” the FIR read.

SI Pritpal Singh was brought to the civil hospital at Mansa for medical examination but the accused official was seen walking freely without handcuffs all the time.

Tinu faces 35 criminal cases in region

The Mansa police had brought Tinu on production warrant from Tarn Taran district’s Goindwal Sahib jail in a murder case on September 27. Tinu is facing 35 criminal cases, including that of murder, in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Punjab Police had brought him on transit remand from Tihar Jail in Delhi on July 4.

Tinu was among the 24 accused chargesheeted in the Moose Wala murder case.

According to the chargesheet, Tinu is an aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

“Tinu was instrumental in connecting Bishnoi with gangster Goldy Brar, believed to be in Canada at that time, through mobile phones for planning and executing Moose Wala’s murder,” police said in the chargesheet.

