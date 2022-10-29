Moose Wala murder case: Delhi court extends police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Friday extended the three days police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested Tinu last week, who escaped from Punjab Police custody on October 1, from Rajasthan.

Tinu was produced through video conferencing today before the chief metropolitan magistrate of Patiala House Court after the end of seven days’ remand granted last week.

The court, meanwhile, also refused to send Deepak Tinu to transit remand to Punjab at this stage. The transit remand was moved by the Punjab Police.

Gangster Deepak Tinu, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had recently escaped from the custody of Punjab’s Mansa Police and was later arrested by the Special Cell’s Intelligence unit from a village in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

According to the special cell, Tinu was arrested near the India-Pakistan border of Rajasthan, directly after absconding from Mansa.