Moose Wala’s murder: History-sheeter Mohanna sent to 14-day judicial remand

History-sheeter and former Budhladha truck union president Manmohan Singh Mohanna, who has been accused of conducting recce of slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday.

Mohanna was produced in the Mansa court after his three-day police remand ended on Saturday.

With Mohana’s arrest, the special investigation team (SIT) had established a local link in the killing of Moose Wala as he was the first persons to be arrested from the singer’s home district Mansa. Punjab police had brought him on production warrants from the Mansa jail after he was found to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

SIT probe found that Mohanna had allegedly conducted a recce of the singer during the recently held assembly elections in the state and also provided shelter to the shooters at that time. Mohanna is a history-sheeter and he was arrested in a case of attempt to murder in April.

Meanwhile, SIT continues to question Lawrence Bishnoi, who they claimed to be the mastermind behind Moose Wala’s killing.