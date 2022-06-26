Moose Wala’s murder: History-sheeter Mohanna sent to 14-day judicial remand
History-sheeter and former Budhladha truck union president Manmohan Singh Mohanna, who has been accused of conducting recce of slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday.
Mohanna was produced in the Mansa court after his three-day police remand ended on Saturday.
With Mohana’s arrest, the special investigation team (SIT) had established a local link in the killing of Moose Wala as he was the first persons to be arrested from the singer’s home district Mansa. Punjab police had brought him on production warrants from the Mansa jail after he was found to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.
SIT probe found that Mohanna had allegedly conducted a recce of the singer during the recently held assembly elections in the state and also provided shelter to the shooters at that time. Mohanna is a history-sheeter and he was arrested in a case of attempt to murder in April.
Meanwhile, SIT continues to question Lawrence Bishnoi, who they claimed to be the mastermind behind Moose Wala’s killing.
-
Disqualification petition: Deputy speaker issues summons to 16 MLAs, Shinde camp mulls legal option
Mumbai: With Eknath Shinde-led faction refusing to come to the negotiating table, Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal on Saturday began the process of disqualification of rebel legislators. Summons have been issued to 16 MLAs, including Shinde, asking them to file a written reply by Monday evening to a disqualification petition filed by Shiv Sena.
-
Unknown men open fire outside panchayat secretary’s house in Moga village
Panic gripped Moga's Dala village on Saturday after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire outside the house of panchayat secretary Sukhveer Singh, suspected to be the handiwork of gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke. Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the incident took place in the morning when unidentified men fired at least three-four rounds outside Sukhveer's house. “Now, they have attacked my house,” he added.
-
Husband, 2 others arrested for murder of woman blogger in Agra
The Agra police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the murdered food and fashion blogger woman who was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment to death in Agra on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Tajganj police station of Agra against the husband, two women and four to six others yet to be identified.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border
Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF conducted a massive search operation along the International Border to detect cross-border tunnels to pre-empt any possible terror strike during the Amarnath Yatra,” said officials. The annual pilgrimage begins June 30.
-
Yogi: 2.5 crore to get Gharauni certificates by October 2023
Nearly 2.5 crore people residing in villages of Uttar Pradesh will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, including government officials as well as beneficiaries of the Gharauni scheme, at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Yogi said that 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme. According to the population of the Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.
