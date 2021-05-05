More Covid fatalities in Majha’s urban belt

Amid the second Covid, the Majha region—comprising four districts Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot—has been witnessing more fatalities in urban areas, according to the health department data from April 30 to May 3.

Experts attribute it to congested areas and overcrowded markets in the cities. They also term less testing in rural areas as compared to the urban pockets as another reason behind the gap.

Out of 53 deaths reported from April 30 to May 3 in Amritsar district, 47 were from urban areas, mostly Amritsar city. Amritsar, which is the largest and most populous city of the region, has so far reported 998 deaths, which is the highest among other districts of the region. 54% population of the district lives in the urban areas.

Amritsar assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh said: “Due to congested areas and markets, mostly in Amritsar city, the positivity and death rate is higher in the urban pockets. There are small houses where large families reside. In many such cases all family members are being tested positive.”

Another reason, he said, is that the population in the rural areas show reluctance to get themselves tested. “We have launched a campaign to make the people of the rural areas aware, especially the elderly, to go for a test if they are symptomatic. People above 40 in the rural areas should get themselves tested instead of taking medicines from quacks,” he said.

In Gurdaspur, 10 deaths have been reported from April 30 to May 3 of which six are from villages.

Of the 13 deaths during the period in Tarn Taran district, six are from urban areas. This despite the fact that 87% population of the district is from the rural area.

In Pathankot, 19 deaths were reported in the past four days and most are from urban areas. The district has 53% rural population.

Tarn Taran senior medical officer Dr Swaranjit Dhawan said: “Most of the people from the rural areas are not showing their willingness to get tested for Covid. We believe that deaths in the villages are underreported as many of them prefer to get themselves treated from quacks.”