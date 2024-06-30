More financial frauds crop up in Chandigarh

The city has been rocked by a series of financial frauds and deceitful activities, as revealed by recent police reports. Radhe Sham of Ram Darbar, reported that Mohd Asif from Chak Fazalpur, Uttar Pradesh, manipulated his ATM card to withdraw ₹ 24,500 on March 8, 2022. (Stock image)

Kirpal Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, lodged a complaint with the Sector 3 police station, accusing Mohan Rawat, Monu Kantawala and other employees of Max Life Insurance Company, Sector 8.

He alleged that the defrauded him of ₹3,03,000 in connection with an insurance policy.

Balbir Singh from Dhanas also approached the Sarangpur police station, alleging that unknown perpetrators illicitly swapped his ATM card and withdrew ₹1,20,000 from his bank account on May 26. He contacted the police after receiving text messages regarding the fraudulent withdrawals.

In a similar case, Jugal Kishor, a resident from Sector 47-C, lodged a complaint at the Sector 31 police station, detailing how an unidentified person exchanged his ATM card and withdrew ₹43,440 from his bank account on June 9.

In another complaint, Radhe Sham of Ram Darbar, reported that Mohd Asif from Chak Fazalpur, Uttar Pradesh, manipulated his ATM card to withdraw ₹24,500 on March 8, 2022.

An immigration fraud was also reported at the Sector 34 police station, with Deep Babu of Kaithal, Haryana, complaining that Sapphire Immigration, Sector 44, took ₹7,60,330 from him to send his son abroad. But they neither delivered on their promise nor returned his money.

Umesh Kumar of Sector 48-C filed a complaint at the Sector 49 police station, accusing one Narinder Sharma, along with others, of duping him of ₹3 lakh.

The Sector 17 police station received a complaint from Pawan Kumar Garg of Bathinda, alleging that Arun Kumar Yadav secured a contract for ferrying solar boats at Sukhna Lake using forged experience certificates.

Separate FIRs under various sections of the Indian Penal Code have been lodged in connection with these complaints and further investigation is currently underway, said police.