More rain needed in HP for good crop yield: Experts

As Himachal received rainfall after a prolonged dry spell, the wet spell has brought cheer to farmers who were growing increasingly concerned over the impact on Rabi crop cultivation. Parked cars covered with snow in Shimla on Friday (HT Photo)

However, scientists say that more rainfall is required in the coming days for ensuring good crop productivity in the state. The scientists at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur said that although the fresh rain spell has been quite beneficial for various crops, more rainfall is required in the coming days for good crop productivity. About 81% of the area in Himachal under agriculture is dependent on rains.

Naveen Kumar, principal scientist at the university, said that the rainfall received is very important for almost all crops cultivated in rain-fed areas. “Most of the crops are in active vegetative growth and are ready to enter the reproductive stage. The rainfall is also very important for the vegetable crops, including potato, onion and peas, among others. In areas where excess rainfall has been received, farmers are advised to ensure proper drainage in their fields as waterlogging may be harmful for the crops,” he said, adding that farmers may go in for top dressing nitrogen in different crops after the cessation of rainfall.

Another principal scientist at the university, Sandip Manuja, said that the wheat crop cultivated in rain-fed areas would benefit from this rainfall. He said that the reduction in wheat yield, which was expected due to long dry spell, can be well taken care of.

“The crop was in need of moisture as the rainfall will help in improving crop growth which will lead to better production. The adverse impact that was observed in wheat crops due to no rain will also be minimised,” he said.