More special camps to resolve mutation cases on Jan 15, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that more special mutation camps will be held in the state on January 15. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CM said that the camps organised on Saturday had received an overwhelming response benefiting the people immensely. Mann said that more than 31,000 pending cases of mutation had been solved in these camps. The CM said that the state government will continue such pro-people endeavours in the coming time too. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann

Drone recovered near IB in Ferozepur

Ferozepur The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone near the India-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur district on Sunday.

In a release, a BSF spokesperson said that on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of local Hazara Singh Wala village, situated about 13 km away from Ferozepur.

During the search operation, troops recovered a drone in broken condition near the Hazara Singh Wala Bridge water channel. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK).