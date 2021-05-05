Morning walk allowed in parks during Chandigarh lockdown

A day after weeklong partial lockdown was announced in Chandigarh, the administration on Tuesday allowed people to go out for morning walk in parks, which will remain open from 5am to 9am.

The detailed order issued on Tuesday also specifies that street vendors will be allowed to operate till 5pm. While restaurants will remain closed for patrons, takeaway is allowed till 5pm and home delivery till 9pm.

The administration on Monday had announced suspension of all non-essential services, including closure of shops selling non-essential items, for a week from 5pm on May 4 till 5am on May 11. Weekend lockdown and other existing restrictions will also continue during this period.

While there will be no restriction on interstate movement, those entering Chandigarh without Covid negative report or vaccine certificate will be subjected to random testing. Visitors entering government offices may also be required to produce vaccination certificates or Covid negative reports.