Morphed pictures of Ludhiana woman circulated, Mumbai-based man booked

The Basti Jodhewal police booked a Mumbai-based man for allegedly blackmailing a city-based woman and sharing morphed pictures of her on social networking sites. The accused has been identified as Satendra Maurya. The complainant, who is a resident of Kailash Nagar here, said her ordeal began in 2020 when she went to Devapur village to see her relatives where she met the accused and befriended him. The complainant added that she shared her mobile number with the accused and started chatting with him. (HT Photo)

The complainant added that she shared her mobile number with the accused and started chatting with him. They exchanged some pictures of themselves to each other.

The woman alleged that the accused morphed her picture and started blackmailing her. The accused threatened to make those pictures viral on social networking sites. Later, she filed a police complaint.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Basti Jodhewal police station, said the woman filed a complaint on April 17. After investigation, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the accused would be arrested soon.