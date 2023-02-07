Mother buries newborn girl alive in Mohali’s Nayagaon

In a shocking case, a 26-year-old woman, said to be mentally unstable, buried her one-day-old daughter alive in the forest area in Nayagaon.

Though the infant was rescued alive and rushed to a hospital, she succumbed at PGIMER on Monday after fighting for life for two days.

The woman, identified as Anita, is a native of Uttar Pradesh. She and her husband, Rajkumar, also have two sons, aged 14 and five. Police said Rajkumar was a labourer and the family lived in a hutment in Nayagaon.

According to Rajkumar, on Saturday, after returning home from work, he couldn’t find his daughter. Suspicious of his wife’s involvement, he immediately informed the police.

“As soon as her husband approached us on Saturday, we questioned his wife, who confessed to burying her daughter and took us to the forest where she buried her. We rescued the infant, who was miraculously alive. She was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, where doctors referred her to PGIMER due to her critical condition. But she couldn’t survive and was declared dead on Monday,” said a senior police officer.

‘Getting treated for mental illness’

Rajkumar claimed that his wife was mentally unstable and had been getting treatment at a private hospital in Sector 17.

He also told the police that she was under the belief that their daughter was born out of black magic and had been behaving strangely since giving birth to her on Friday.

The accused was yet to be arrested at the time of filing of the report.

“For now, we have booked the mother for murder, but we will look into her husband’s claims of her poor mental health,” shared a senior cop.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Nayagaon police station.